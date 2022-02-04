GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stake in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 145.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,383 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in First Midwest Bancorp were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FMBI. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,791 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,609,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after acquiring an additional 710,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,511,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after buying an additional 40,858 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Midwest Bancorp alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Midwest Bancorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.53.

First Midwest Bancorp stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.76. 2,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,339. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.08. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.23 and a twelve month high of $24.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.75 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 35.00%.

First Midwest Bancorp Profile

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Midwest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Midwest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.