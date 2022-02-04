GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $1.92 Million in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Terex by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Terex from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $74.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

In other news, CAO Stephen Johnston sold 2,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $103,012.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO John D. Sheehan sold 29,332 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total transaction of $1,439,321.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TEX traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.36. 1,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.81. Terex Co. has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $55.60.

Terex Profile

Terex Corp. engages in the manufacturing of aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery. The firm designs, builds and support products used in construction, maintenance, manufacturing, energy, minerals and materials management applications. It operates through the following segments: Aerial Work Platforms and Materials Processing.

