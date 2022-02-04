GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,000. Sprout Social makes up about 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 303.4% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,216,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,790,000 after purchasing an additional 915,010 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 84.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,073,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,981,000 after buying an additional 491,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 47.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 7.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sprout Social by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,222,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,153,000 after buying an additional 245,816 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $3.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $64.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,811. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.45 and a 12 month high of $145.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -132.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,388 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.28, for a total transaction of $90,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 32,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.12, for a total transaction of $2,051,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 155,570 shares of company stock worth $15,288,156. Corporate insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

