GSA Capital Partners LLP Raises Holdings in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 327.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,632 shares during the period. AdvanSix comprises approximately 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $3,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of ASIX traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,854. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.73. AdvanSix Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

