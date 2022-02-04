Gulden (NLG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $3,618.00

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded 9.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Gulden has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gulden has a total market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $3,618.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Gulden alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.99 or 0.00293502 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001092 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003297 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000612 BTC.

About Gulden

Gulden (NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 495,654,477 coins. Gulden’s official website is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.