Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hamilton Lane is an affiliate of Hamilton Lane Advisors, L.L.C. is an investment management firm which provide private market solutions. It operates primarily in U.S., Europe, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane is based in Bala Cynwyd, United States. “

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

HLNE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HLNE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.24. 445,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,862. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.81.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $91.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 42.25% and a return on equity of 64.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 250.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 124.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Hamilton Lane by 118.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts; specialized funds; advisory services; distribution management; and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

Recommended Story: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hamilton Lane (HLNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.