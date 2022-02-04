Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) PT Lowered to $23.00

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.96% from the company’s previous close.

HBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE HBI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.65. The stock had a trading volume of 47,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,565. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.50 and its 200 day moving average is $17.65. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $14.99 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.47.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 2.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 340,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,353,000 after purchasing an additional 9,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 59.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 572,247 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,044,000 after purchasing an additional 214,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 48.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 828,783 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,473,000 after purchasing an additional 271,724 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

