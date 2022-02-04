Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.24-$0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.51-$1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.54 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.64-$1.81 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

HBI traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 75,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,489,565. Hanesbrands has a 1 year low of $14.99 and a 1 year high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hanesbrands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,347,395 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 511,847 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Hanesbrands worth $43,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

