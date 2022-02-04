Hargreave Hale AIM VCT (LON:HHV) Trading Down 2.4%

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT plc (LON:HHV)’s stock price dropped 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 80 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 80.75 ($1.09). Approximately 6,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 16,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 82.75 ($1.11).

The company has a market capitalization of £216.48 million and a PE ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 86.67 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 91.15.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) per share. This is a positive change from Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s previous dividend of $2.50. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Hargreave Hale AIM VCT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.10%.

Hargreave Hale AIM VCT 1 plc is a venture capital trust specializing in United Kingdom based companies; primarily trading on AIM.

