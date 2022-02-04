Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) by 85.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,666,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 766,518 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $60,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOG stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $52.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HOG. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Harley-Davidson from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Harley-Davidson from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harley-Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.12.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

