Harsco (NYSE:HSC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harsco (NYSE:HSC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harsco Corporation is a provider of environmental solutions. The company serves industrial and specialty waste streams as well as equipment and technology for the rail sector. Its operating segment consist Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth and Harsco Rail they work towards transforming into a single-thesis environmental solution Company. Harsco Corporation is based in Camp Hill, United States. “

Get Harsco alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus cut Harsco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on Harsco from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE HSC opened at $15.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 85.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.94. Harsco has a 52 week low of $13.29 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.95.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Harsco had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $544.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harsco will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 213.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 33,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Harsco by 127.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 31,303 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Harsco by 1.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 44,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Harsco by 19.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Harsco by 8.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Harsco

Harsco Corp. engages in the provision of industrial services and engineered products. It operates through the following business segments: Harsco Environmental, Harsco Clean Earth, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Environmental provides environmental services and material processing to the global steel and metals industries.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harsco (HSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.