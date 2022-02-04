HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO)

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) in a research note released on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BridgeBio Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BridgeBio Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.00.

Shares of BBIO opened at $9.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.81. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $73.50.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $2.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 million. The company’s revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 10,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.34 per share, with a total value of $149,164.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels purchased 11,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 27,147 shares of company stock valued at $382,779. Insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 56,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 29,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

