Head to Head Analysis: Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) & Orange (NYSE:ORAN)

Orange (NYSE:ORAN) and Orbsat (OTCMKTS:OSAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Orange shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.5% of Orbsat shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.9% of Orbsat shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orange and Orbsat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange $48.28 billion 0.66 $5.51 billion N/A N/A Orbsat $5.69 million 4.00 -$2.76 million N/A N/A

Orange has higher revenue and earnings than Orbsat.

Profitability

This table compares Orange and Orbsat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange N/A N/A N/A Orbsat -83.01% -81.44% -65.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Orange and Orbsat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange 2 6 1 0 1.89 Orbsat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Orange has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbsat has a beta of 2.22, indicating that its share price is 122% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Orange beats Orbsat on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Orbsat Company Profile

Orbsat Corp. engages in the provision of satellite based services and solutions for commercial, government and individual users. The firm’s services include satellite communication solutions, emergency location systems, high-speed satellite internet and global asset and personnel monitoring, customized ground station systems and custom product design. It also focuses on the distribution, development and reselling of satellite enabled communications hardware. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

