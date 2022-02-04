Head to Head Comparison: AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM)

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) and Grom Social Enterprises (NASDAQ:GROM) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AutoWeb and Grom Social Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AutoWeb $76.57 million 0.49 -$6.82 million ($0.30) -9.30 Grom Social Enterprises $6.16 million 3.07 -$5.74 million N/A N/A

Grom Social Enterprises has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AutoWeb.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.6% of AutoWeb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of AutoWeb shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Grom Social Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AutoWeb and Grom Social Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AutoWeb -5.61% -24.20% -9.81% Grom Social Enterprises -129.27% -52.51% -36.82%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AutoWeb and Grom Social Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AutoWeb 0 1 0 0 2.00 Grom Social Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00

AutoWeb presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 115.05%. Given AutoWeb’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AutoWeb is more favorable than Grom Social Enterprises.

Summary

AutoWeb beats Grom Social Enterprises on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AutoWeb

AutoWeb, Inc. engages in digital marketing solutions. The company engages in assisting automotive retail dealers and automotive manufacturers market and sell new and used vehicles to consumers by utilizing digital sales enhancing products and services. Its consumer-facing automotive websites provide consumers with information and tools to aid them with their automotive purchase decisions and gives in-market consumers the ability to connect with Dealers regarding purchasing or leasing vehicles. The company offers the WebLeads+ and Payment Pro and other Leads program for sale transactions. AutoWeb was founded by John C. Bedrosian and Peter R. Ellis in January 1995 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

About Grom Social Enterprises

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. owns and operates social media platform for kids. It also offers animation, network monitoring and security solutions, nutritional services, and mobile parenting application through its subsidiaries. The company was founded by Zach Marks on October 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

