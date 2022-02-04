Head to Head Review: Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) & Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO)

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) and Contango Ore (OTC:CTGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

43.2% of Yamana Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Contango Ore shares are held by institutional investors. 2.7% of Yamana Gold shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Contango Ore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Yamana Gold and Contango Ore’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yamana Gold $1.56 billion 2.45 $203.60 million $0.15 26.53 Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A ($2.23) -9.64

Yamana Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Contango Ore. Contango Ore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Yamana Gold, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Yamana Gold and Contango Ore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yamana Gold 7.80% 6.04% 3.71% Contango Ore N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Yamana Gold has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Contango Ore has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Yamana Gold and Contango Ore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yamana Gold 0 1 8 0 2.89 Contango Ore 0 0 0 1 4.00

Yamana Gold presently has a consensus target price of $7.55, suggesting a potential upside of 89.70%. Given Yamana Gold’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Yamana Gold is more favorable than Contango Ore.

Summary

Yamana Gold beats Contango Ore on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold, Inc. engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Contango Ore

Contango Ore, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of gold and associated minerals in the United States. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company also holds interest in the Shamrock property that consists of 368 mining claims covering an area of approximately 52,920 acres located in the Richardson Mining District, central Alaska. As of June 30, 2020, the company, through a joint venture had leased or controlled approximately 860,000 acres of exploration properties in Alaska. Contango Ore, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Houston, Texas.

