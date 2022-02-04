Heartland Financial USA, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2022 earnings at $4.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stephens upgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

HTLF opened at $49.48 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.73 and a 200-day moving average of $49.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.21. Heartland Financial USA has a 12-month low of $42.84 and a 12-month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.10). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 30.64% and a return on equity of 10.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.60%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 388.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the third quarter worth $54,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Heartland Financial USA during the third quarter worth $94,000. 59.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

