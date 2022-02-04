HedgeTrade Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $194.36 million and $72,168.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HedgeTrade coin can now be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001488 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

