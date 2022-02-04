Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) Short Interest Update

Helix Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLXA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NASDAQ:HLXA opened at $9.88 on Friday. Helix Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Helix Acquisition by 590,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 25,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Acquisition by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 15,094 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Helix Acquisition by 178.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 35,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in Helix Acquisition by 5,154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 57,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 56,748 shares during the last quarter.

Helix Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

