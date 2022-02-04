Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.02 Per Share (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $5.60 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Helix Energy Solutions Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.95.

NYSE HLX opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.75. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $583.94 million, a P/E ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 3.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

