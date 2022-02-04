Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €108.00 ($121.35) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($83.15) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($96.63) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €85.69 ($96.28).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €70.70 ($79.44) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($145.67). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €73.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €78.43.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

