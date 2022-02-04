Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €80.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €68.00 ($76.40) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($88.76) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Oddo Bhf set a €75.00 ($84.27) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €100.00 ($112.36) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €85.69 ($96.28).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €70.70 ($79.44) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €73.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €78.43. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €103.00 ($115.73) and a 52-week high of €129.65 ($145.67).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

