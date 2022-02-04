Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.83.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

HSIC opened at $76.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.70 and a one year high of $83.45.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 5.12%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Henry Schein will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $2,262,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.