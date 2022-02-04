Highbridge Capital Management LLC Makes New $10.08 Million Investment in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Software Acquisition Group Inc III (NASDAQ:SWAG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,020,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SWAG. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,950,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,970,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc III in the 3rd quarter valued at about $915,000. 37.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWAG traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.87. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,494. Software Acquisition Group Inc III has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.86.

Software Acquisition Group Inc III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Software Acquisition Group Inc III is based in LAS VEGAS.

