Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A (NASDAQ:RAM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,367,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,645,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned about 7.61% of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A in the third quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A during the third quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day moving average of $9.93. Aries I Acquisition Corp – Class A has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.20.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Aries I Acquisition Corporation is based in the Cayman Islands.

