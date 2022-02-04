Highbridge Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP)

Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc (NASDAQ:THCP) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 356,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at about $6,318,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at about $10,280,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV in the third quarter valued at about $21,825,000. 64.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THCP stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 244 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,060. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.74. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $16.84.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

