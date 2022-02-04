HighTower Advisors LLC Buys 487,580 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,247,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,580 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $74,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $40,000. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USB opened at $59.15 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $44.74 and a twelve month high of $63.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.08%.

USB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

