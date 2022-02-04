HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $58,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $641,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the third quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $477.08 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $499.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.03. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $438.81 and a 52-week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

