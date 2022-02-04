HighTower Advisors LLC Has $54.01 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 274,895 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 9,891 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $54,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,078 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Union Pacific by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $614,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Union Pacific from $249.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.33.

Shares of UNP opened at $244.35 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $195.68 and a 52 week high of $256.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.50% and a net margin of 29.92%. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the railroad operator to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.44%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.