Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,894 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hims & Hers Health were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $467,000. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Hims & Hers Health by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 22,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 10,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Hims & Hers Health news, CEO Andrew Dudum purchased 81,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $480,923.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Jack Abraham sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $5,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HIMS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.14.

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.26. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.07 and a 1 year high of $25.40. The company has a market capitalization of $903.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.23.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $74.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.10 million. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

