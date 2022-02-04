Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Shares Gap Down to $2.03

Hippo Holdings Inc (NYSE:HIPO) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.03, but opened at $1.93. Hippo shares last traded at $1.90, with a volume of 8,161 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hippo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.60 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hippo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hippo in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.30 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hippo Holdings Inc will post -20.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Assaf Wand bought 40,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.70 per share, with a total value of $150,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Richard Mccathron acquired 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $101,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 73,650 shares of company stock worth $273,975.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIPO. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hippo during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hippo in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 29.56% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc offers a different kind of home insurance, built from the ground up to provide a new standard of care and protection for homeowners. The company is a licensed property casualty insurance agent with products underwritten by various insurance companies. It operates principally in Austin and Dallas, Texas.

