HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Down 5.9%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) shares were down 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.99 and last traded at $1.99. Approximately 56,113 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,692,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.11.

The firm has a market capitalization of $762.60 million and a P/E ratio of 6.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.02.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $52.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 79.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

