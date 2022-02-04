Hochschild Mining (OTCMKTS:HCHDF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.68

Hochschild Mining plc (OTCMKTS:HCHDF)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.32. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $1.35, with a volume of 61,200 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Hochschild Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Panmure Gordon cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Hochschild Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut Hochschild Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

Hochschild Mining Plc is a precious metals company, which focuses on the exploration, mining, processing and sale of silver and gold. It operates four underground mines located in southern Peru and southern Argentina. The company was founded by Mauricio Hochschild in 1911 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

