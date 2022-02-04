Holderness Investments Co. Buys 295 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter worth about $329,579,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 50.8% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Boeing by 176.3% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 18,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portland Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth about $523,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $204.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $205.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.74. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The firm had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($15.25) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

