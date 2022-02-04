Holderness Investments Co. Increases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Holderness Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810,319 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $593,484,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,490,964,000 after buying an additional 1,622,530 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,522,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,415,000 after buying an additional 1,573,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,521,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,146,639,000 after buying an additional 1,199,636 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.74.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $150.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $444.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.47 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $29.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.79 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

