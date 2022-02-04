Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 134 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,442,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,097,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251,806 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 43.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 6,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 7.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 10.9% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 623,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,768,000 after acquiring an additional 61,230 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 36.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on PEP shares. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $157.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.87.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $172.50 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $128.32 and a one year high of $177.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.66 and a 200 day moving average of $162.17. The company has a market capitalization of $238.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $1.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.25%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America, Quaker Foods North America, PepsiCo Beverages North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa, Middle East and South Asia.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.