Holderness Investments Co. Purchases 220 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Holderness Investments Co. raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Broadcom by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 98,980 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,198,000 after buying an additional 9,096 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Broadcom by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Broadcom by 98.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 109,150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $52,047,000 after buying an additional 54,062 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 81 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $612.61 per share, for a total transaction of $49,621.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $658.65.

AVGO opened at $576.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a market cap of $237.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $605.06 and its 200 day moving average is $540.27.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 109.33%.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

