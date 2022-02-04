Holderness Investments Co. Sells 193 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Holderness Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,100,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,604,705,000 after purchasing an additional 901,473 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 13.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,473,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,213,000 after purchasing an additional 770,244 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 119.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,795,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,685,000 after buying an additional 3,156,134 shares during the last quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 61.4% during the second quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 4,536,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,137,000 after buying an additional 1,726,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 57.3% during the second quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 3,145,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,494,000 after buying an additional 1,145,321 shares during the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DELL stock opened at $59.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.87, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.52 and a twelve month high of $60.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.19. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 74.56% and a net margin of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $28.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DELL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.57 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $121.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.60.

In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 155,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $8,840,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allison Dew sold 49,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $2,845,196.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 296,804 shares of company stock valued at $16,981,874 in the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

