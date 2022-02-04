Holderness Investments Co. Sells 788 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Holderness Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,058 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for approximately 1.4% of Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its holdings in Intel by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 75,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 137,733 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after buying an additional 22,975 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Intel by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 55,520 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the period. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 75.1% in the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.31.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.35. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.60%.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

