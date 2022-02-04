Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a growth of 25.9% from the December 31st total of 2,160,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently commented on HOPE. DA Davidson raised shares of Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of Hope Bancorp stock opened at $16.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.36. Hope Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.53 and a fifty-two week high of $17.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.55.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 33.53%. The company had revenue of $146.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Hope Bancorp will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.74%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $140,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 67.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

