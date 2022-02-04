HOQU (HQX) Trading Up 24.8% Over Last 7 Days

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One HOQU coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. HOQU has a total market cap of $213,659.69 and $574,496.00 worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, HOQU has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004113 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002486 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00042325 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00108606 BTC.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU (CRYPTO:HQX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. HOQU’s official website is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling HOQU

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOQU should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

