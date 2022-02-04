Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Shares Bought by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 215,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,371 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Hostess Brands were worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Hostess Brands in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000.

Several analysts have commented on TWNK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of Hostess Brands stock opened at $20.52 on Friday. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $21.21. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hostess Brands Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess �, Dolly Madison �, Cloverhill �, Big Texas �, and Voortman � brands.

