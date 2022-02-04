Hourglass Capital LLC Buys 13,300 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Hourglass Capital LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 307,736 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 73.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,622 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMI opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.93. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $19.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

KMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.17.

In related news, Director Robert F. Vagt acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.34 per share, with a total value of $98,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

