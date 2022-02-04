Hourglass Capital LLC Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Hourglass Capital LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,597 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 1.8% of Hourglass Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank OH grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 481 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 153 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 3,102 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,611 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, with a total value of $99,691.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $572.76 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $540.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $419.14 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.74 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 109.33%.

AVGO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Broadcom from $580.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Broadcom from $550.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Broadcom from $572.00 to $723.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Stating that despite Broadcom reporting “generally in-line numbers” for the quarter, there is “a lot to like in the print.” The positives include the company continuing to “expand its leading operating margin to impressive levels” and its “solid raise” to next quarter’s revenue outlook, said Moore, who adds that management committed to a dividend raise of approximately 14% and announced a new, $10B share repurchase plan in the absence of large M&A. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Broadcom from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

