Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut Howden Joinery Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Peel Hunt raised Howden Joinery Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

Shares of Howden Joinery Group stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.00. 1,639 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167. Howden Joinery Group has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.21.

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

Recommended Story: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.