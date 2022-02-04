Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Rating Increased to B at TheStreet

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HWM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE HWM opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $26.81 and a 12-month high of $36.03. The company has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $31.62.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,830,000 after purchasing an additional 657,514 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 6.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,363,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,850 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 18.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,672,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,320 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 121.3% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 10,408,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,730,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705,521 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,310,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,685,000 after purchasing an additional 561,589 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

