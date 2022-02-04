Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.31-1.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.56-5.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.63 billion.Howmet Aerospace also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.30 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HWM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

HWM stock opened at $32.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.33. Howmet Aerospace has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $36.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.62.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

In other news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.