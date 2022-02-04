Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Shares Up 3.6% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)’s stock price shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $32.78 and last traded at $32.77. 129,422 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,009,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.31%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HWM. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

In related news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 2,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $65,827.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 35,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.03 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.62.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

