HS Management Partners LLC Sells 83,555 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

HS Management Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 24.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,749 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 83,555 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. HS Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $83,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.9% during the second quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 18,874 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 16.6% during the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HD opened at $361.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $246.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61. The company has a market cap of $377.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $361.20.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 786.90%. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $417.30.

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total value of $7,460,396.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total transaction of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

