Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 4,584 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,584 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.12% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $9,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.84 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.59 and a 52-week high of $88.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

