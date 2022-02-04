HSBC (LON:HSBA) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.32) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HSBC from GBX 460 ($6.18) to GBX 484 ($6.51) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.45) price target on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.72) price target on HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.36) price target on HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 520.58 ($7.00).

Shares of HSBA stock opened at GBX 546.30 ($7.34) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £110.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.52. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 358.45 ($4.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 552.30 ($7.43). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 471.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 428.93.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.83) per share, for a total transaction of £167,754.02 ($225,536.46).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

